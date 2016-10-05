As per norms, an entity can hold stake in only one mutual fund

UTI Mutual Fund is nearing a solution to its ownership issues by way of an initial public offer (IPO) to give its existing shareholders a fair and transparent exit option.

The oldest fund house in the country, UTI MF was promoted by four public sector institutions – State Bank of India, Life Insurance Corporation, Bank of Baroda and Punjab National Bank – with each currently holding 18.19 per cent stake in the asset management entity.

Conflict of interest



According to regulatory norms, to avoid conflict of interest, one entity cannot hold stake in more than one mutual fund. All the public-sector promoter entities of UTI MF have their respective mutual fund businesses as well.

“A public listing would perhaps be the best way to fairly resolve and reward shareholders for their commitment,” Leo Puri, Managing Director, UTI Asset Management Company told The Hindu. “It is the fairest way and gives transparency in terms of price discovery. This process is fairly close to resolution,” he said.

“UTI as an institution deserves to be given a chance to continue because it is still playing an important role in the system. I think we are just one step away from having the best governance model in the industry at this point,” he said.

The four entities came on board as sponsors when UTI AMC was going through a transformation post the US-64 crisis. The aim was to help UTI MF stabilise after which the sponsors were to exit.

The current shareholders were meant to be temporary custodians and were to exit early on. “That situation has persisted longer than intended and it is important that we resolve that,” said Mr. Puri, who joined UTI MF in 2013. UTI MF has assets under management of more than Rs.1.1 lakh crore and is the sixth-largest in terms of assets under management behind ICICI Prudential AMC, HDFC AMC, Reliance Nippon Life AMC, Birla Sun Life AMC and SBI Funds Management Private Ltd.

In 2010, T Rowe Price International, bought 6.5 per cent stake from each of the four sponsors.