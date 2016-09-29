In order to facilitate the declarants who would like to file the declaration in paper, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has issued instructions to all Principal Chief Commissioners of Income Tax across the country to ensure that arrangements are made for receiving declarations till midnight of Friday.

Accordingly, the counters for receiving declarations under the Income Declaration Scheme, 2016 shall be functional till midnight on Friday.

Declaration can be made online as well as in printed copies.

The Income Declaration Scheme, 2016 came into effect from June 1. It provides an opportunity to persons who have not paid full taxes in the past to come forward and declare their undisclosed income and assets.