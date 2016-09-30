The absconding liquor baron Vijay Mallya on Thursday said he had faith in the Indian judicial system and that his company would get judicial relief.

“The government continues to attach properties and threaten other forms of action, all of which will be contested in the courts of law.

“I have great faith in the Indian judicial system and I am sure that judicial relief will come our way sooner rather than later,” said Vijay Mallya, Chairman of United Breweries (Holdings) Limited (UBHL).

He was speaking to shareholders at the company’s 100th annual general meeting through a video-conference.

He also said the ‘unfavourable policies of the government, taxation and high fuel price’ were the major reasons to turn Kingfisher Airlines, once called as the ‘queen of the skies’, into a nightmare for the country.

Slamming the government, Mr. Mallya, who flew out of the country in March, said he was being unfairly accused of siphoning off Rs.6,000 crore off the airline.

Mr. Vijay Mallya said that concerted efforts were made to paint him as a ‘poster boy of bad loans and financial crimes’.