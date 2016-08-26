S. N. Subrahmanyan, Deputy Managing Director and President, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) will take over as the chairman of the $16 billion engineering and construction powerhouse from Mr. A.M.Naik.

“He will succeed me from October 1, 2017. There’s no doubt,” said Mr.Naik (74) introducing Mr. Subrahmanyan to the shareholders at the company’s 71st AGM. “Now, he will take things forward. Ask all your questions to him,” he said.

Sources at L&T confirmed Mr. Subrahmanyan will be elevated as Managing Director.

Mr. Naik, who has been with L&T for over 50 years now, said the company is eyeing to double its revenue to Rs.2 lakh crore by 2021 banking on India’s success story. He expected his successor to take up the unfinished agenda for completion.

“Our goal is to achieve revenue of Rs.2 lakh crore by 2021 without compromising on our margins and achieving an order inflow in excess of Rs.2.5 lakh crore per annum,” said Mr. Naik addressing the shareholders. On unfinished agenda, Mr. Naik said, “Unfinished agenda are many but I have a good successor and he will finish them.”

When asked about tasks he wanted to finish before retiring, Mr. Naik said, “It is a very difficult question because there is so much to be done. But one thing is being asset-light.

“We have put on top gear all restructuring that is left, small businesses to be sold. There is a lot of restructuring work. I have done mentoring of 50 leaders. They are today on the board and they are all mentored by me,” he said.

“India is at the cusp of a turnaround. All indicators are positive. With a projected GDP growth rate of 7.4 per cent in 2016 -17, India is the fastest growing large economy in the world. The government’s thrust on infrastructure and its 'Make in India' initiatives provide a range of opportunities for your company.