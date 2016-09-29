Arun Malhotra, MD, Nissan Motor India along with Sakshi Malik during the launch of Nissan" Datsun redi Go Sport" Photo: Kamal Narang

The company named Olympics medal winner Ms.Sakshi Malik as the brand ambassador of the redi-Go Sport.

Japanese auto major Nissan has launched Datsun redi-Go Sport, a limited edition variant of its recently launched hatchback redi-Go, priced at Rs 3.49 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The new variant, which comes with various additional features like rear parking sensor and black interiors, will be available for sale during the festive season.

“Datsun redi-Go has redefined the value proposition offered to young achievers in India. Now, we are delighted to introduce the limited edition Datsun redi—Go Sport, which adds a sporty—themed option for customers during the festive season,” Nissan Motor India Managing Director Arun Malhotra told reporters.

Nissan had launched redi-Go in the country on June 7 and so far has sold around 14,000 units of the compact car.

redi-Go Sport comes with various features, including Bluetooth—enabled music system, remote keyless entry, sporty roof spoiler and graphics, among others.

On the overall sales growth of the Datsun brand in India, Datsun India Business Unit Vice—President Jerome Saigot said: .

“We are growing at 200 per cent after the redi—Go was launched. We are targeting up—country and first—time buyers.

So far, we have received good response.”

He, however, did not share the exact number of Datsun vehicles sold during the fiscal so far.

Asked about the limited edition redi-Go Sport, he said the company has not fixed a definite number, but the vehicle will be available only till the end of November.