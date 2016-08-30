Kevin Flynn, president and Managing Director, FCA India during the launch of Jeep in India, in Jodhpur. Photo: Kamal Narang

FCA brings Jeep to India; prices start at Rs 71.59 lakh

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) India on Tuesday brought the Jeep brand in the India with the launch of two SUV models — Wrangler and Grand Cherokee. While the Wrangler is priced at Rs 71.59 lakhs, the Grand Cherokee, which will be available in three vairants, will be priced in the range of Rs 93.64 lakhs and Rs 1.12 crore (ex-showroom price, Delhi).

“Jeep pioneered the SUV segment and the concept of off-roading . Now we are providing our Indian customers with access to what Jeep has to offer by launching the Jeep Wrangler, the most capable production 4x4 vehicle in the world and the luxurious Jeep Grand Cherokee, the most awarded SUV of all time,” Kevin Flynn, president and Managing Director, FCA India said.

Mr Flynn added that they will also bring out the SUVs in petrol variants by November given the confusion around diesel as a fuel.

FCA, which owns the Jeep brand globally, will bring the two models to India as direct imports (Completely Built Units). However, it will add an all-new vehicle to this line-up, which will be produced locally at its Ranjangaon manufacturing facility, near Pune, next year.

Mr Flynn said, “We have invested USD 280 million in our facility at Ranjangaon to mobilize our localization strategy. We are on track with our plans to manufacture and roll out an all-new, premium Jeep SUV from our plant in 2017.”

Jeep plans to open ten dealerships in nine Indian cities by the end of December 2016, starting with Ahemedabad and New Delhi followed by Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Kochi and Bengaluru.