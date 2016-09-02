The International Atomic Energy Agency provides instructions on pregnancy and radiation protection in diagnostic radiology, radiotherapy and nuclear medicine.

The move comes ahead of the Maternity Benefits (Amendment) Bill 2016 expected to be tabled in Lok Sabha in the upcoming Winter Session.

Online fashion platform Jabong on Friday said it will now offer six months of maternity leave to its employees from the earlier practice of three months leave.

The move, which comes ahead of the Maternity Benefits (Amendment) Bill 2016 expected to be tabled in Lok Sabha in the upcoming Winter Session, is part of Jabong’s endeavour to enable a conducive working environment for young expectant mothers, Jabong said in a statement.

“Women represent 30 per cent of Jabong’s workforce and (impact) 60 per cent of our revenue. We believe that making our culture more inclusive is an economic imperative for the success of our organisation and the country,” Jabong CHRO Deepa Chadha said.

While the legal requirement on maternity leave is three months, firms like Hindustan Unilever, Accenture, Microsoft and Flipkart have proactively enhanced it to benefit their women employees.

The Bill, which was passed by Rajya Sabha last month, will impact an estimated 1.8 million women working in India’s organised sector.

A study undertaken by Jody Heymann, founding director of the World Policy Analysis Center, suggests that women who don’t receive paid maternity leave are more likely to drop out of the workforce, therefore losing income for themselves and their families.

The number of women drops sharply in the corporate hierarchy — from 25 per cent at entry level positions to 16 per cent at middle management and 4 per cent at senior management level.

McKinsey estimates India’s women to constitute only 24 per cent of the paid labour force compared to the global average of 40 per cent and the corporate world must find innovative means to encourage women to join the workforce and contribute to the nation’s progress, Chadha said.

Jabong, which was acquired by Myntra in July, already offers in-house cre, flexi-timings and work from home among other programmes.

Myntra’s parent, Flipkart also offers maternity leave of 24 weeks and another four months of flexi-working hours with full pay, and, if needed, one-year career break without pay as part of its employee benefits.

Recently, the Tamil Nadu government also announced an increase in maternity leave from the present six months to nine months for all its government employees.