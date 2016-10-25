Tata group on Tuesday filed caveats in Supreme Court, Bombay High Court and National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to prevent ousted Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry from getting an ex-parte order against his sacking.

According to sources, the Tatas don’t want any court to pass any ex-parte orders without hearing their side of the story.

“They have pleaded to be heard before the court passes any interim order like stay on Mistry’s sacking,” a source said.

Earlier in the day, interim Chairman Ratan Tata had asked senior management of the conglomerate’s firms to focus on their businesses without being concerned about the top-level change.

In a sudden and dramatic turn of events, Mr. Mistry was on Monday sacked as Chairman of India’s largest conglomerate Tata Group.

Separately, Mr. Mistry filed three caveats against Ratan Tata, Tata Sons, Sir Dorabji Trusts, while one caveat was filed by Cyrus Investments Pvt. Ltd. against Mr. Ratan Tata and Tata Sons. These caveats were filed through leading law firm Amarchand Mangaldas.