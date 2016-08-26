Kazuhiko Mimura, Manging Director, Bridgestone India Pvt. Ltd at the launch of new Firestons FR500 and LE02 tyre models in Mumbai on August 26, 2016. Photo: Paul Noronha

Japanese tyre major Bridgestone Corporation introduced America’s legendary tyre brand Firestone with the Firestone FR500 for cars and Firestone Destination LE02 for SUVs.

Firestone, a 116-year-old brand, will focus on the passenger car and SUV segments in the initial phase with the new brand, the company has said.

The new brand of tyres will be manufactured at its plants in Chakan, Pune and Kheda near Indore. The company did not offer the pricing details, though.

Launching the Firestone brand, Bridgestone India Managing Director Kazuhiko Mimura said, over the past few years, India has emerged as one of the fastest growing automotive markets in the world. Firestone will focus on the passenger car and SUV segments initially and subsequently expand the size range.

“We hope to garner our fair share of the market through a wide network of dealerships and superior quality and service,” Mimura said.

Firestone was founded in 1900 at Akron, Ohio, by Harvey Firestone and in 1988, Bridgestone Corporation of Japan acquired all operations of Firestone, transforming Bridgestone into one of the world’s largest tyre and rubber companies.

Bridgestone entered the country in 1996 and in March 1998 it set up its first manufacturing facility at Kheda in Madhya Pradesh, and expanded to Chakan, Pune in 2013.

Apart from tyres, the Tokyo-based firm also manufactures a broad range of diversified products including industrial rubber, chemical products and sporting goods sold in over 150 markets.