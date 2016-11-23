RBI increases e-wallet spend limit to Rs. 20,000

A tea stall owner in Dehradun has put up a ‘Paytm’ board to let his customers know he’s accepting e-payments. Paytm is one of the biggest players in the e-wallet segment in India. | Photo Credit: Virender Singh

Digital wallet companies on Wednesday welcomed the RBI’s decision to increase the limits on mobile wallets spend to Rs. 20,000 for users and to Rs. 50,000 for merchant bank transfers in view of the cash crunch following the demonetisation of high-value currency.

“The RBI’s steps will accelerate the adoption of mobile wallets in the country and ease the challenges being faced by the common man and shopkeepers due to cash crunch,” Upasana Taku, co-founder MobiKwik, said in a statement.

“We have heard the challenges regarding wallet limit, first hand from our users, especially sellers, and some of those would exhaust their Rs 10,000 limit within a week and then struggle with the woes of dealing in cash in these times,” she added.

Doubling the limit for wallet users, the RBI on Tuesday said, “The limit of semi-closed Prepaid Payment Instrument (PPI) that can be issued has now been enhanced from Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000.

“Funds transfer from such PPIs are permitted only to the merchant’s own linked bank account and upto an amount of Rs. 50,000 per month, without any limit per transaction.”

Chief executive of Freecharge, Govind Rajan, said in a statement: “This doubling of limits will have an immensely beneficial impact for users and small merchants. Given the quantum jump in digital wallets usage in recent days, this increase in limits makes it easier for both users and merchants to shift more of their cash transactions to digital wallets.”