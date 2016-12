more-in

Petrol price was hiked by Rs 2.21 a litre and diesel by Rs. 1.79 per litre, excluding local levies, on Friday.

The revised rates will take effect from midnight.

Now, petrol in Delhi will cost Rs. 68.94 per litre from midnight as against Rs. 66.10 currently, said Indian Oil Corp, the nation’s largest fuel retailer. A litre of diesel will cost Rs. 56.68.