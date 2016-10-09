The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Urjit Patel appears to have pleased both the hawks as well as doves by cutting the repo rate by 25 basis points. This is lower than the 50 basis points cut that markets were expecting but enough to shed the hawk image that his predecessor had acquired. However, the next few months are going to be important as they will test the Governor’s approach to inflation targeting, a policy recommended by the committee he had chaired as Deputy Governor. In his first policy announcement Dr. Patel had clarified that the policy required targeting a band of 2-6 per cent, not a specific target of 4 per cent for Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation.

“Domestic growth is currently being driven by private consumption rather than private investments,” said Rudra Sensarma, Professor of Economics, Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode. According to him, close to normal monsoon, would help rural demand while the pay commission effect will support urban spending. There are already signs of a demand revival as evidenced by the rise in automobile sales in September last. Domestic passenger vehicle sales were up by 20 per cent (the highest in over four-and-a-half years) and the momentum in private consumption will continue with the festive season coming up. This will put pressure on prices of most commodities except food – the latter would benefit from a good harvest.

“Overall private investments remained muted due to excess capacity and high leverage across firms”, the rating agency Crisil stated in a recent report.

The rating agency’s upgrades in the current fiscal were primarily led by consumption-linked sectors such as automotive components and packaging. In contrast, investment-linked sectors such as construction, industrial machinery and real estate continued to dominate downgrades led by business-related reasons such as sluggish demand, stretched working capital cycles and pressures on profitability.

The fall in private investments was also in sync with the continuous decline in the production of capital goods, which weighed down the Index of Industrial Production (IIP). Exports remained weak with major markets such as the European Union, the U.K. and the U.S. continued to grapple with sluggish growth.

Crisil added that sustained industrial recovery is not yet on the horizon as indicated by the IIP, which declined in the first half. “So credit quality, especially for investment-linked sectors remained under pressure.”

With a debt-laden corporate sector struggling to invest in fresh projects the government has had to shoulder the responsibility of reviving the capital expenditure (capex) cycle. The RBI’s latest monthly bulletin (September 2016) suggests that capex by the private sector, estimated at Rs.1.51 lakh crore in 2015-16 was 24.7 per cent lower than the revised estimate for 2014-15. Even to maintain this lower level, an amount of Rs.83,800 crore needs to come from new investment of the private corporate sector in 2016-17.

“This sounds like a tall order. Unfortunately, the government is not in a position to pick up the tab,” said Prof. Sensarma. What the U.S. Fed does in December with interest rates will also be watched. Factory output has expanded in September and the U.S. economy added 1.56 lakh jobs. \“Most commentators expect a hike in the Fed fund rate which will put pressure on the rupee and increase our import costs,” said Prof. Sensarma, adding, “with crude oil prices showing some signs of reversal (upward) this may widen current account deficit.”

Banks are not in a position to pass on interest rate cuts in spite of the Marginal Cost of Funds based Lending Rate (MCLR) regime (up to March 31, 2016, banks used the base rate as the benchmark rate to lend). This trend may continue till their own non-performing assets (NPAs) come down significantly. RBI data showed food credit declined by 23 per cent in 2016-17 so far and growth in non-food credit only by 0.1 per cent. One alternative, according to Prof. Sensarma, is to ensure that monetary policy transmission is led by other channels such as corporate debt and demand revival. These would have to be supported by means such as easier procedures, faster clearance and foreign investments. Last fiscal, there was a sharp increase in slippages to non-performing assets (NPAs) because of deterioration in corporate credit quality. Crisil said it expected asset quality pressures to continue this year.