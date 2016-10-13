In the 115 years since its inception, the Prize has gone to just 14 women.

In the last three years, Japanese author Haruki Murakami’s name was thrown around when the Nobel Prize date was announced. The name came up more due to bookmaker Ladbrokes' yearly betting list, which usually has the top 10 contenders, at least according to the betting world, for the most coveted prize in literature. Of course, the constant clamour of the author's fans adds to the attention every year.

This year too, Murakami’s name has cropped up in the top 10 of Ladbrokes' list. Touted as a favourite by Ladbrokes, he is only upstaged by Kenyan Ngugi Wa Thiong'o.

American Don DeLillo too has jumped up in the stakes, right behind Syrian poet Adunis. Another favourite, Philip Roth, is currently in the fifth position.

Murakami or DeLillo not winning the Nobel until now is not surprising. After all, this is the prize that had famously ignored Tolstoy, Ibsen, James Joyce, Henry James and even Cormac Mc Carthy, not to mention the countless non-English writers who have been overlooked.

American fans have long accused the Prize of ignoring their writers, when in fact, their country has the second highest number of laureates. If the Prize could be accused of anything, it could be Anglo- and Euro-centricism. For not all great writing is in English or originates in France, which has the most number of laureates.

But, if a group that has consistently been ignored, it is women. In the 115 years since its inception, the Nobel Prize in Literature has gone to just 14 women. It is still a higher number of women awardees than any other Nobel Prize has had so far.

This year too, no woman writer’s name is in the reckoning, even at Ladbrokes, the only exception being Joyce Carol Oates. She too isn’t in the top 10. Even Bob Dylan beat her there, and he isn’t even primarily a writer. Last year’s award to Svetlana Alexeivich was a shock win, and perhaps more such wins are needed to even the score.