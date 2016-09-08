A star is born

Biography of Aristo Suresh, a head-load worker who became a star with his brief role in Action Hero Biju. His poems are included in the book.

Muthe Ponne Pinangalle…, Aristo Suresh, Rs. 70

Love and love only

Collection of 30 poems that capture various facets of love. The book has a foreword by actor Mohanlal.

Avan Poombaattakulude Thottathilekku Chiraku Vidarthunnu, Brinda, Rs. 70

Handle with care

The author, a cyber expert, throws light on the world of cyber crimes, with details about cyber laws and cyber forensics.

Mobilum Jailum, Dr. P. Vinod Bhattathirippad, Rs. 130

Profound thoughts

Collection of over 100 Haiku poems.

Ottathullyppeithu, Ajith Kumar R., Rs. 130

Reflections

Thirty-five verses, some of which were inspired by contemporary international and national issues.

Kadalerinha Sanghukal, Deepa Swaran, Rs. 75

All about gravity

Detailed analysis of the phenomenon that is gravity, along with studies and experiments related to it.

Gravity, Dr. George Varghese, Rs. 140

