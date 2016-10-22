New titles to look forward to

Savage Blue; Vikram Balagopal, HarperCollins, Rs. 399.

Akila Raina was only 10 when she disappeared. Her friend Shyam is haunted by a dream of it every night. Until Akila mysteriously reappears 20 years later, and tells him of surreal worlds and her travels between them. Shyam is unsure of what to believe and then Akila takes him on an unnerving ride to unknown worlds.

Internal Migration in Contemporary India; Deepak K. Mishra, Sage, Rs. 995

A series of in-depth essays on issues relating to internal migration, this volume, edited by Jawaharlal Nehru University professor Deepak K. Mishra, is an exploration of the exploitation and marginalisation of migrants on the basis of class, caste, religion, gender, ethnicity and regional location in post-reforms India.

The Sun Temple of Konark; Anil Dey, Niyogi Books, Rs. 1495

Anil Dey presents the results of his extensive research into the history, architecture and engineering of the Sun Temple of Konark, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. With 415 images and 21 detailed architectural drawings, this book is a treasure trove of information for any admirer or student of Konark.

Triple Crown; Dick Francis, Simon & Schuster, Rs. 550

Jeff Hinkley, a British horse racing investigator, is undercover as a groom in New York. He has been tasked with finding a mole in the law enforcement agency who is passing on confidential information to fix races. But he discovers far more than he was bargaining for, finding himself caught between the authorities and corrupt individuals who will stop at nothing to capture the Triple Crown.

The Anatomy of Success; Rakesh Sinha, Harper Collins, Rs. 299

Guinness world record Holder, marathon Runner and renowned gynaecological endoscopic surgeon, Dr. Rakesh Sinha, explains how you can be successful despite your genes by chasing victory with the same resolve as doctors do. Because a life does depend on whether you succeed or fail.

Leave Me; Gayle Forman, Simon & Schuster, Rs. 550

From the best-selling author of If I Stay and I Was Here comes a new novel for Forman’s adult readers, a portrait of a woman confronting the joys and sorrows of marriage, motherhood and friendship. Meet Maribeth Klein, a harried working mother who is so busy taking care of her husband and twins that she doesn’t even realise, working late one evening, that she has had a heart attack.