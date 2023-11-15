Watch | These villagers get to vote in two States

These villages along the Maharashtra-Telangana border have two Anganwadi centres, two primary healthcare centres, two water tanks, and also two ballots
Over 3,000 people in 14 villages along the border, vote in both Maharashtra and Telangana Assembly elections, due to an ongoing boundary dispute
These villages between Jivti taluk of Chandrapur district in Maharashtra, and Kerameri mandal in Kumuram Bheem Asifabad district in Telangana, are predominantly occupied by Marathi-speaking Scheduled Caste communities
The villagers are geared up to vote during the Telangana Assembly elections, to be held on November 30th
Read the full story here
Report: Abhinay Deshpande
Videos & photos:Abhinay Deshpande
Production : Gayatri Menon
Voiceover : Kanishkaa Balachandran
