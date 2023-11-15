Watch | These villagers get to vote in two States

November 15, 2023 04:16 pm | Updated 04:32 pm IST

These villages along the Maharashtra-Telangana border have two Anganwadi centres, two primary healthcare centres, two water tanks, and also two ballots

Over 3,000 people in 14 villages along the border, vote in both Maharashtra and Telangana Assembly elections, due to an ongoing boundary dispute

These villages between Jivti taluk of Chandrapur district in Maharashtra, and Kerameri mandal in Kumuram Bheem Asifabad district in Telangana, are predominantly occupied by Marathi-speaking Scheduled Caste communities

The villagers are geared up to vote during the Telangana Assembly elections, to be held on November 30th

Report: Abhinay Deshpande

Videos & photos:Abhinay Deshpande

Production : Gayatri Menon

Voiceover : Kanishkaa Balachandran