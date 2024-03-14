Watch | Hockey legend KD Singh Babu’s ancestral home soon to be a museum

March 14, 2024 01:57 pm | Updated 01:57 pm IST

This sprawling house of two-time Olympic Gold Medallist hockey player KD Singh Babu, will soon be a tourist attraction

The Uttar Pradesh government plans to convert the ancestral mansion in Barabanki, near Lucknow, into a museum

Who is KD Singh?

Kunwar Digvijay Singh, fondly known as KD Singh ‘Babu’, was the vice-captain of the Indian Hockey team that clinched Independent India’s first Olympic gold medal in the 1948 London Olympics

The feat was repeated in the 1952 Helsinki Olympics when Singh was the captain of the team

In 1953, Singh was awarded the Helms Trophy by the American Helms Foundation and named Asia’s Athlete of the Year

He was conferred with the Padma Shri in 1958.

After retiring in 1959, Singh coached many youngsters to achieve their hockey dreams.

Kuwar Dhirendra Singh, the elder son of KD Singh, says the family welcomes the government’s decision to convert the sprawling 35,000 sq ft ancestral house into a museum

Report: Sandeep Saxena

Production : Gayatri Menon

Voiceover: Sharmada Venkatasubramanian