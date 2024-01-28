GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Medaram Jatara works to be completed by February, says Collector

January 28, 2024 12:40 am | Updated 12:40 am IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau
ITDA Project Officer Ankit inspecting the painting works at tribal museum at Medaram on Saturday.

ITDA Project Officer Ankit inspecting the painting works at tribal museum at Medaram on Saturday.

To ensure speedy completion of the ongoing arrangements for the biennial Medaram Jatara, District Collector Ila Tripathi and ITDA, Eturunagaram, PO Ankit have separately conducted field-level inspections at Medaram, Kannepally and Tadwai villages in the district on Saturday.

The Collector, accompanied by a team of officials, inspected the works at the Sammakka-Sarakka temple, Haritha Hotel, R&B Guest House, English Medium School, and Oorattam road development works at Medaram besides the works taken up at the Saralamma temple in Kannepally village.

During this inspection, Ms. Tripathi called upon field-level officials to ensure daily supervision to complete works by the end of this month. The Collector particularly ordered the repair of toilets at Saralamma temple at Kannepally and directed authorities to ensure proper lighting by setting up the street lamps.

Meanwhile, Project Officer ITDA Ankit inspected tribal welfare projects in Medaram and Tadwai villages, and instructed officials to complete the repair work at the Medaram ITDA guest house in two days. He directed the Tribal Welfare Department’s engineers to initiate the process to hand over the permanent dress changing rooms at Jampannavagu to the local Gram Panchayat for proper maintenance. Ankit also visited the museum, inspecting the painting work and urging the painter to complete the wall paintings depicting tribal culture, within a week. Later, the PO visited Tadwai village to inspect the construction of a kitchen-cum-dining hall. He also ordered the officials to take steps to the speedy completion of toilet blocks and kitchen sheds.

