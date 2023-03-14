WPL | Kapp and Jonassen clinch the issue for Capitals; fifth straight loss for RCB

March 14, 2023 12:31 pm | Updated 12:45 pm IST - NAVI MUMBAI

One thing the fans of Royal Challengers Bangalore would have learnt to cope with in decade-and-a-half of the IPL is disappointment.

So they could possibly have prepared for the way RCB is playing in the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League, despite getting some of the biggest stars of the game at the auction.

On Monday night at the D.Y. Patil Stadium, RCB slid to its fifth straight loss, going down by six wickets to Delhi Capitals.

Fourth win

It was the fourth victory in five matches for Capitals, to catch up on points at the top of the table with the unbeaten Mumbai Indians.

Chasing RCB’s modest 150 for four, Meg Lanning’s women won with two balls to spare.

The Capitals management should be happy that the team could reach the target without neither of the openers Lanning and Shafali Verma — both have been in scintillating form — making a significant score.

Shafali, who was brilliant against Gujarat Giants in the last game, went for a first-ball duck, cleaned up by Megan Schutt, while Lanning became the first of two wickets to the uncapped leg-spinner S. Asha.

On this night, Capitals’ march towards the finish line was completed by Marizanne Kapp (32 not out, 32b, 3x4, 1x6), the star with the ball in the previous match, and Jess Jonassen (29 not out, 15b, 4x4, 1x6), after Alice Capsey made 38 off 24 balls (8x4).

Jonassen’s six over deep midwicket off Renuka Singh off the third delivery of the final over clinched it for Capitals.

Earlier, Ellyse Perry (67 not out, 52b, 4x4, 5x6) and Richa Ghosh (37, 16b 3x4, 3x6) helped RCB accelerate after being 50 for two at the end of 10 overs, with their fourth-wicket stand of 74.

Shikha show

Shikha Pandey was the pick of the Capitals bowlers, claiming three for 23. She also took a brilliant two-handed diving catch at short fine-leg to send Heather Knight back.

Such efforts would prove crucial in the end.