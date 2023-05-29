HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

India clinches gold in CAVA Volleyball Challenge Cup for Women

May 29, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST

Sports Bureau
Jubilant: The Indian team, which clinched gold in the CAVA Volleyball Challenge Cup for Women at Kathmandu on Sunday.

Jubilant: The Indian team, which clinched gold in the CAVA Volleyball Challenge Cup for Women at Kathmandu on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Sports Bureau

India defeated Kazakhstan 25-15, 25-22, 25-18 in the final to clinch gold in the Central Asian Volleyball Associations (CAVA) Volleyball Challenge Cup for Women in Kathmandu on Sunday.

Professor Dr. Achyuta Samanta, MP and president, Volleyball Federation of India (VFI), S. Vasudevan, chairman, VFI, and other office-bearers congratulated the players and the coaching staff.

The team was led by Nirmal Tanwar. Pritam Singh Chauhan was the head coach and Vaishali Phadtare the assistant coach.

Related Topics

volleyball

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.