Virat Kohli’s foundation to set up animal shelters in Mumbai

India captain Virat Kohli's foundation will set up two 'animal shelters' on the outskirts of Mumbai as a part of its animal welfare project.

The Virat Kohli Foundation has collaborated with Vivaldis Animal Health and Awaaz, Voice of Stray Animals, a Mumbai-based NGO for the purpose.

The shelters will be set up in Malad and Boisar and will be run by Awaaz (VOSA).

The shelter in Malad will be a temporary rehabilitation centre, where animals (small animals — dogs and cats) will be admitted for a temporary period until they recover.

The centre in Boisar will be a permanent shelter, which will keep animals who are blind/ paralysed.

Kohli will also sponsor ambulances.

"It is our dream to create a safer space for the stray animals of our city and I am happy to be taking on this project with Vivaldis and Awaaz, and working with like-minded people to create some facilities to help these animals," Kohli said.