Daily Quiz | On Muhammad Ali

1 / 7 | Simple. What was the christened name of the boxer who achieved fame as Muhammad Ali and where was he born? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Cassius Marcellus Clay SHOW ANSWER

2 / 7 | What incident acted as a catalyst for Clay to take up boxing at the age of 12? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : The theft of his bicycle and Clay was determined to ‘whup’ the thief SHOW ANSWER

3 / 7 | In which Olympics and category did Clay win a gold medal? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : The Light Heavyweight category in the 1960 Rome Olympics SHOW ANSWER

4 / 7 | What was the biggest contribution of Nation of Islam’s Elijah Muhammad to the boxer’s persona? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : He gave Clay the name ‘Muhammad Ali’ SHOW ANSWER

5 / 7 | Ali could not fight between March 1967 and October 1970 as a result of losing his boxing licence because of what reason? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Refusal to serve in the Vietnam War SHOW ANSWER

6 / 7 | A master of the ad-lib, which boxer was Ali mocking thus before the famous ‘Thrilla in Manila’: The fight would be a “killa and a thrilla and a chilla, when I get that gorilla in Manila”? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Joe Frazier SHOW ANSWER