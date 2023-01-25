HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

|Sportstar Aces Awards 2023 | VOTE FOR TOP CATEGORIES

Wimbledon men's doubles format reduced to best-of-three

The men’s doubles format at Wimbledon has been changed to best-of-three sets to bring it in line with the other three Grand Slam tournaments

January 25, 2023 10:32 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST - WIMBLEDON

AP

The men's doubles format at Wimbledon has been changed to best-of-three sets to bring it in line with the other three Grand Slam tournaments.

The All England Club announced the switch from best-of-five sets on Wednesday and said the reduction could attract more players to enter the doubles competition at Wimbledon.

It also provides the referee's office “with greater certainty when scheduling matches during the event," the club said in a statement.

Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell won the men’s doubles title at Wimbledon last July. The Australian pair beat Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic of Croatia 7-6 (5), 6-7 (3), 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (10-2) on Centre Court. The match lasted 4 hours, 11 minutes.

Related Topics

tennis / Wimbledon

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.