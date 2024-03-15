TENNIS | Shrivalli Bhamidipaty blanks fifth seed Justina Mikulskyte

March 15, 2024 06:37 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - INDORE

Shrivalli Bhamidipaty blasted her way past the fifth seed Justina Mikulskyte of Lithuania 6-0, 6-0 in 49 minutes in the $25,000 ITF women’s tennis quarterfinals at the Indore Tennis Club on Friday.

Quite at home on the quick courts where she had trained in the past with coach Sajid Lodi, the 22-year-old Shrivalli smashed her way past Justina, who had won the title in Gurugram a fortnight earlier.

Shrivalli started hesitantly with two double faults in the first game, but rarely put a foot wrong thereafter. She conceded only 19 points in all to the 28-year-old Justina, ranked 249 in the world.

In the semifinals, Shrivalli will play Polina Iatcenko who pipped third seed Ankita Raina in a tough encounter. Ankita fought back from being down 3-5 and saved two match points before the Russian nosed ahead in the eventual tie-break for a 6-3, 7-6(4) victory.

The other semifinal will be between Dalila Jakupovic and Mananchaya Sawangkaew.

Shrivalli later made the doubles final with Vaidehi Chaudhari, beating the other Indian pair of Sahaja Yamalapalli and Zeel Desai in an entertaining contest.

The Indian pair will face Ya-Hsuan Lee and Sohyun Park, who recovered from a slow start to outplay second seeds Jacqueline Cabaj Awad and Diana Marcinkevica 10-1 in the super tie-break.

The results: Quarterfinals: Shrivalli Bhamidipaty bt Justina Mikulskyte 6-0, 6-0; Polina Iatcenko bt Ankita Raina 6-3, 7-6(4); Mananchaya Sawangkaew bt Jacqueline Cabaj Awad 6-1, 6-2; Dalila Jakupovic bt Thasaporn Naklo 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles: Semifinals: Shrivalli & Vaidehi Chaudhari bt Zeel Desai & Sahaja Yamalapalli 6-1, 7-6(7); Ya-Hsuan Lee & Sohyun Park bt Jacqueline & Diana Marcinkevica 4-6, 6-0, [10-1].