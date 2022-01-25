Tennis

Sania bids adieu to Australian Open with quarterfinal loss in mixed doubles

India's Sania Mirza (front) and partner Rajeev Ram of the U.S. gesture while playing against Australia's Jaimee Fourlis and compatriot Jason Kubler during their mixed doubles quarter-final match on day nine of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 25, 2022.   | Photo Credit: AFP

Trailblazing India tennis star Sania Mirza’s swansong appearance at the Australian Open ended with a quarterfinal loss to local pair Jaimee Fourlis and Jason Kubler in the mixed doubles event here on January 25.

Mirza, partnering American Rajeev Ram, lost the match 4-6, 6-7 to wildcard entries Fourlis and Kubler in one hour 30 minutes.

The 35-year-old Mirza is India's most accomplished woman tennis player, having won six Grand Slam titles, including three mixed doubles trophies.

She was aiming to add a second Australian Open mixed doubles title to her kitty after making a first round exit in the women’s doubles event last week.

The Melbourne Park has been a happy hunting ground for Mirza, who recently announced that she will retire at the end of this season. Two of her six Grand Slam titles have come at the Australian Open.

Apart from winning the mixed doubles title in 2009 with compatriot Mahesh Bhupathi, Mirza also collected to the women’s doubles trophy alongside Swiss great Martina Hingis in 2016, which was also her last Grand Slam win.

With Mirza’s defeat, the Indian challenge also came to an end in the fist Slam of the year.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 25, 2022 12:55:44 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/tennis/sania-bids-adieu-to-australian-open-with-quarterfinal-loss-in-mixed-doubles/article38323027.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY