Me, Rafa and Roger are reinventing the Next Gen: Djokovic

World No.1 Novak Djokovic took a swipe at all the talk about the younger generation of tennis players, saying rival Rafael Nadal and himself were the ‘Next Gen’.

“The Next Gen young people? Me, Rafa (Nadal) and Roger (Federer) are reinventing the Next Gen. We are the Next Gen,” Djokovic replied after accepting the runners-up trophy.

Both Nadal, 34, and 33-year-old Djokovic had ousted the last two ‘Next Gen’ trophy winners in Rome this week — Italian Jannik Sinner, 19, and Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas, 22, respectively.

“Of course the Next Gen is there, is coming, whatever. But here we are still winning the biggest tournaments and Slams.

“I don’t know what to tell you other than that. I’m not focused on the Next Gen even though I know people, you know, it creates a story.

“People like to talk about it. Fine.

“The guys are there. They are already establishing themselves in the top 5, top 10 of the world. Nothing new. But we are still there.”