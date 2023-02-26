HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Max Purcell clinches his second straight ATP singles Challenger title after an incredible fightback

February 26, 2023 10:18 pm | Updated 10:52 pm IST - BENGALURU:

N. Sudarshan
Resilient: Max Purcell was all steers, stabs and slices, producing an incredible back-to-the-wall performance. Photo: K. Murali Kumar

Resilient: Max Purcell was all steers, stabs and slices, producing an incredible back-to-the-wall performance. Photo: K. Murali Kumar

With a terrific back-to-the-wall performance, Max Purcell secured his second straight ATP singles Challenger title (fourth overall), beating James Duckworth 3-6, 7-5, 7-6(5) at the dafaNEWS Bengaluru Open on Sunday.

The victory at the KSLTA courts will fetch the Australian 100 points and is set to carry him to a new career-high ranking (in the 110s).

But for a set and a little more, it was Duckworth who was in pole position to bag the $17,650 prize-money cheque.

The 31-year-old broke in the fourth game to lead 3-1 and maintained it to take the set. Where Duckworth played forcefully, Purcell was all steers, stabs and slices, even from the forehand wing.

When the 24-year-old lost his serve in the opening game of the second set, the crowd was seemingly in for a short evening. Purcell was also irritable, annoyed at fans moving in the stands, at those who inadvertently shouted mid-point and even at a child that was crying.

But these were the same supporters who wanted him to stage a comeback and he obliged, sending them into raptures by breaking Duckworth to level at 3-3. He strung together four of the best points he had played – a stretched return, a dipping pass, a nonchalant slapped forehand and stunning on-the-run lift.

By the time the supporters settled back into their chairs, Purcell had held to 4-3 and was back pressuring Duckworth again. The latter erased six break-points in the eighth game, but the resistance ended in the 12th, with a double-fault at deuce his undoing.

The third set was all about Purcell’s resilience as he saved ten break-points spread across three games. In the tie-breaker, he lifted his level, with a backhand down-the-line, a crisp forehand and an ace standing out.

Duckworth saved two match-points but Purcell drilled a fine serve down the T to end the contest in style.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.