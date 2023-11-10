HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Djokovic grouped with Sinner, Tsitsipas, Rune at ATP Finals

Djokovic is bidding to win the event for a seventh time and has not lost a match since his defeat to Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final in July

November 10, 2023 11:23 pm | Updated 11:23 pm IST - Turin (Italy)

AP
Serbia Novak Djokovic returns the ball to Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz during a training session ahead of the ATP Finals, in Turin, Italy, Friday on November 10, 2023.

Serbia Novak Djokovic returns the ball to Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz during a training session ahead of the ATP Finals, in Turin, Italy, Friday on November 10, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Defending champion Novak Djokovic has been placed in a group with home favorite Jannik Sinner for the ATP Finals in Turin, where he needs to win just one match to end the year as world No. 1.

The draw for the season-ending, eight-man finals was made Thursday and saw Djokovic pitted against Stefanos Tsitsipas and Holger Rune as well as Sinner in the Green Group for the round-robin stage.

Second-seeded Carlos Alcaraz headlines the Red Group, which also includes Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev and Alexander Zverev.

The top two from each group advance to the semifinals.

Djokovic is bidding to win the event for a seventh time and has not lost a match since his defeat to Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final in July. He currently shares the record of six victories with Roger Federer.

Zverev has won the tournament twice, while Medvedev and Tsitsipas have one victory apiece.

The tournament starts Sunday and the final is scheduled for November 19.

Related Topics

tennis / sport

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.