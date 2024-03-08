GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Dayeon Back ousts Sahaja Yamalapalli in quarters

March 08, 2024 07:37 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Sports Bureau

Korean Dayeon Back beat fifth seed Sahaja Yamalapalli 6-4, 6-1 in the quarterfinals of the Maha Urja $25,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament at the MSLTA Academy on Friday.

In the semifinals, Back will play second seed Dalila Jakupovic who overcame a tough start to beat Miriana Tona of Italy in three sets.

The fine run of another Korean, Yeonwoo Ku continued as the wiry 20-year-old outplayed Ekaterina Yashina for the loss of one game. She will face Daria Kudashova in the semifinals.

Ku in partnership with Justina Mikulskyte beat Shrivalli Bhamidipaty and Vaidehi Chaudhari 6-1, 2-6, [10-8] in the doubles semifinals. The Indian pair fought hard from being down 3-8 in the super tie-break till 8-9 before the scratch combination of singles champion and runner-up of the last tournament in Gurugram closed it out.

The results: Singles (quarterfinals): Yeonwoo Ku (Kor) bt Ekaterina Yashina 6-1, 6-0; Daria Kudashova bt Rinon Okuwaki (Jpn) 6-4, 6-3; Dayeon Back (Kor) bt Sahaja Yamalapalli 6-4, 6-1; Dalila Jakupovic (Slo) bt Miriana Tona (Ita) 5-7, 6-1, 6-2.

Doubles (semifinals): Irina Maria Bara (Rou) & Dalila Jakupovic (Slo) bt Yasmine Mansouri (Fra) & Diana Marcinkevica (Lat) 7-5, 6-4; Yeonwoo Ku (Kor) & Justina Mikulskyte (Ltu) bt Shrivalli Bhamidipaty & Vaidehi Chaudhari 6-1, 2-6, [10-8].

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.