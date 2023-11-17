HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Carlos Alcaraz sets up semifinal match against Novak Djokovic at ATP Finals after beating Medvedev

Carlos Alcaraz set up a semifinal match against top-ranked Novak Djokovic at the ATP Finals after beating Daniil Medvedev 6-4, 6-4

November 17, 2023 10:18 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - TURIN, Italy

AP
Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz celebrates after winning the singles tennis match against Russia’s Daniil Medvedev, of the ATP World Tour Finals at the Pala Alpitour, in Turin, Italy, on November 17, 2023.

Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz celebrates after winning the singles tennis match against Russia’s Daniil Medvedev, of the ATP World Tour Finals at the Pala Alpitour, in Turin, Italy, on November 17, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Carlos Alcaraz set up a semifinal match against top-ranked Novak Djokovic at the ATP Finals after beating Daniil Medvedev 6-4, 6-4 on Friday.

The second-ranked Alcaraz, who beat Djokovic in the Wimbledon final, is making his debut at the season-ending event for the year’s top eight players. He missed last year’s ATP Finals because of an abdominal injury.

Medvedev has also qualified for the semifinals and will next face Jannik Sinner.

Alcaraz leaned back and yelled in celebration after Medvedev hit a backhand long on match point.

“Vamos, vamos,” Spanish for “Come on, come on,” he shouted as he clenched his fists.

In the late match, two-time champion Alexander Zverev will play Andrey Rublev. Neither player can advance.

Related Topics

tennis

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.