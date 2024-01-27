GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Australian Open 2024 | Bopanna pairs with Ebden to lift doubles title, becomes oldest Grand Slam champion

The 43-year-old will become the oldest number one in men’s doubles history when the new rankings are released next week.

January 27, 2024 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST

AFP
Rohan Bopanna and Mathew Ebden celebrate after defeating Italy’s Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori in the men’s doubles final at the Australian Open tennis championship 2024 in Melbourne on January 27, 2024.

Rohan Bopanna and Mathew Ebden celebrate after defeating Italy’s Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori in the men’s doubles final at the Australian Open tennis championship 2024 in Melbourne on January 27, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Rohan Bopanna celebrated becoming the oldest number one in men’s doubles history by winning the Australian Open with his partner Matthew Ebden on January 27.

The second seeds claimed a 7-6 (7/0), 7-5 victory over unseeded Italian pair Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori on Rod Laver Arena.

It was their maiden title as a team and Bopanna’s first in men’s doubles after 60 previous Grand Slams — a record for most attempts before winning.

The 43-year-old will become the oldest number one in men’s doubles history when the new rankings are released next week.

Bopanna’s only previous Grand Slam win was at the 2017 French Open in mixed doubles, with Canada’s Gabriela Dabrowski.

It was Ebden’s second men’s doubles title after winning Wimbledon in 2022 with fellow Australian Max Purcell.

Related Topics

tennis

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.