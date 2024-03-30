GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Japan beats India in final

March 30, 2024 06:00 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Sports Bureau

Japan defeated India 2-0 in the final of the WJT Asia-Oceania under-14 boys tennis tournament at Kuching, Malaysia, on Saturday.

Hruthik Katakam looked set to force the deciding doubles, after Tavish Pahwa lost in the first singles, but Takahiro Kawaguchi overcame a hard start to win 1-6, 6-4, 6-4, in sealing a 2-0 victory for Japan.

Incidentally, Japan had scored a 2-0 victory over India in the league stage earlier.

India had assured itself of a berth in the World Group competition to be staged later in Europe.

The results (final):

Japan bt India 2-0 (Shintaro Ogaki bt Tavish Pahwa 6-2, 6-3; Takahiro Kawaguchi bt Hruthik Katakam 1-6, 6-4, 6-4).

