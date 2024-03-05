GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Daria Kudashova ousts sixth seed Fanny Ostlund

March 05, 2024 05:13 pm | Updated 05:30 pm IST - NAGPUR

Sports Bureau

Daria Kudashova defeated sixth seed Fanny Ostlund 7-5, 7-6(6) in the first round of the Maha Urja $25,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament on the clay courts of the MSLTA Academy on Tuesday.

In another match, Zeel Desai managed to eke out only five games against Akiko Omae of Japan.

Qualifier Soha Sadiq beat wild card Sowjanya Bavisetti 6-2, 2-6, 6-2 to set up a pre-quarterfinal against Ekaterina Yashina, who knocked out eighth seed Thasaporn Naklo of Thailand in straight sets.

The results:

First round: Soha Sadiq bt Sowjanya Bavisetti 6-2, 2-6, 6-2; Ekaterina Yashina bt Thasaporn Naklo (Tha) 7-5, 6-4; Rinon Okuwaki (Jpn) bt Humera Baharmus 6-2, 6-3; Daria Kudashova bt Fanny Ostlund (Swe) 7-5, 7-6(6); Sonal Patil bt Maithili Mothe 6-0, 6-1; Miriana Tona (Ita) bt Jacqueline Cabaj Awad (Swe) 6-2, 2-6, 6-3; Akiko Omae (Jpn) bt Zeel Desai 6-3, 6-2; Dalila Jakupovic (Slo) bt Sejal Bhutada 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles, pre-quarterfinals: Yasmine Mansouri (Fra) & Diana Marcinkevica (Lat) bt Sonal Patil & Bela Tamhankar 6-2, 6-1; Daria Kudashova & Anastasia Zolotareva bt Akanksha Nitture & Soha Sadiq 6-4, 6-2; Yeonwoo Ku (Kor) & Justina Mikulskyte (Ltu) bt Vaishnavi Adkar & Ishwari Matere 6-2, 7-5; Shrivalli Bhamidipaty & Vaidehi Chaudhari bt Sowjanya Bavisetti & Mei Hasegawa (Jpn) 6-2, 6-1.

