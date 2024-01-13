January 13, 2024 05:55 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - Adelaide

Second seeds Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden were edged out 7-5, 5-7, [11-9] by third seeds Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury in the doubles final of the $739,945 ATP tennis tournament here on Saturday.

The champion team collected $34,600 and 250 ATP points while the the runners-up pocketed $18,000 and 150 points.

Arjun Kadhe and Marcus Willis made the doubles final of the €74,825 Challenger in Oeiras, Portugal.

The results:

$739,945 ATP, Adelaide: Doubles, final: Rajeev Ram (USA) & Joe Salisbury (GBR) bt Rohan Bopanna & Matthew Ebden (Aus) 7-5, 5-7, [11-9].

€74,825 Challenger, Oeiras: Doubles, semifinals: Arjun Kadhe & Marcus Willis (GBR) bt Filip Bergevi (Swe) & Mick Veldheer (Ned) 6-2, 3-6, [13-11].