Reliance Foundation bags Sports For Social Good award

We are committed to building a grassroots eco system for sports in India, says Chairperson Nita Ambani

Proud moment: Reliance Foundation’s Nikhil Meswani received the Sports For Social Good award from Malini Parthasarathy, Chairperson, The Hindu Group. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

We are committed to building a grassroots eco system for sports in India, says Chairperson Nita Ambani

The Reliance Foundation won the ‘Sports For Social Good (Chairperson’s choice)’ award at the Sportstar Aces Awards 2022 here on Saturday.

The award was accepted by Nikhil Meswani, Executive Director, Reliance Industries Limited, here.

Led by Chairperson Nita Ambani, Reliance Foundation was set up in 2010 to provide impetus to various philanthropic initiatives of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL).

Malini Parthasarathy, Chairperson, The Hindu Group, said, “This year, we are delighted to announce that the winner of the ‘Sport for Social Good Award’ is Reliance Foundation, that has demonstrated exceptional commitment to the cause of raising sporting skills through its Youth Sports initiative.

“The Foundation headed by Srimati Nita Ambani has demonstrated a rare dedication, focus and passion in this regard. It is noteworthy that Srimati Ambani’s efforts as an International Olympic Committee member has resulted in the announcement of Mumbai as the host of the International Olympic Committee session in 2023.

“The Reliance Foundation has invested heavily in a large outreach programme targeting particularly India’s underprivileged youngsters, imparting skills and coaching in key games like football and cricket.”

Nita Ambani’s message

In a video message, Nita said, “It is my dream for every child in our country to have the right to education and the right to sport. At Reliance Foundation, we are humbled to have reached out to 21.5 million children through our ‘Education and Sports for All’ programme.

“We are committed to building a grassroots eco system for sports in India. Recently, India won the right to host the International Olympic Committee session in 2023.

“This historic session will open the doors for Olympic opportunities for our youth, and be the beginning of a glorious new chapter of Indian sports.”