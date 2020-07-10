RWITC plans closed-door racing from Aug. 23 in Pune

The Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC) has decided to commence closed-door racing at Pune on August 23.
RWITC chairman Zavaray Poonawalla stated in a press release on Friday: “RWITC and it’s Committee Members are pleased to announce that closed-door racing has been slated to commence at the Pune Race Course from 23rd August 2020, subject to clearances from the Government of Maharashtra, for which every effort is being made.”
Mr. Poonawalla said as it was the first time that racing was being held behind closed doors in India, a dress rehearsal would be held on Independence Day (Aug. 15).
Checks and balances
“This is a revolutionary beginning to reinstating Indian horse racing amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and therefore all checks, controls and balances are of utmost importance.
“The dress rehearsal will be conducted and controlled by the managing committee, Stewards and the officials through closed circuit television,” he said, adding that Stewards meetings would be conducted via video-conferencing.
Mr. Poonawalla further said only Stipendiary Stewards and necessary personnel, jockeys and trainers would be allowed admission to the race course.
Live telecast
Also, the RWITC website could be subscribed to on a daily basis for the live telecast. Charges per race day and the subscription and login procedures would be announced later, he said.
“The stakes money will be 75% of what it was in the latter part of the Mumbai season and the same as in last year’s Pune season.
“We are keeping our fingers crossed on getting permissions on time from Government authorities in these difficult times,” he added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath