Pericles claims the Governor’s Trophy

March 16, 2024 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

S. Attaollahi trained Pericles (Akshay Kumar up) won the Governor’s Trophy, the feature event of the races held here on Saturday (Mar 16).

The winner is owned by M/s. DT Racing & Breeding LLP, Mr. Mukul A. Sonawala & Mr. S.R. Sanas’. Jockey Imran Chisty won three races on the day.

Leading individual owner: Five Stars Shipping Co Pvt Ltd (prize money 53,05,273).

Leading joint owners: M/s. Five Stars Shipping Co Pvt Ltd rep by. Mr & Mrs. K.N. Dhunjibhoy, Mr. Rama Seshu Eyunni, Mr. Mukul A. Sonawala, M/S. DT Racing & Breeding LLP and Miss Anita J. Captain (prize money 1,37,29,644).

Champion trainer: Mr. Prasanna Kumar (24 wins).

Champion jockey: Mr. Antony Raj (26 wins).

Champion indian jockey claiming allowance: Mr. P. Siddaraju (7 wins).

Leading Stud Farm: Kunigal (23 wins).

Champion Horse: Jamari (prize money 1,37,29,644).

Horse of the season: Siege Courageous (4 starts: 3 wins, 1 sec).

The results

1. TROMBAY STAKES (Div. II): PROMISEOFTHEFUTURE (Trevor) 1, Westlake (Antony) 2, Sherouk (I. Chisty) 3 and Defence Counsel (Srinath) 4. 1-1/2, 5-1/2 and 2-3/4. 1m 26.07s. Rs. 14 (w), 12, 10 and 14 (p), SHP: 21, THP: 26, FP: 21, Q: 25, Trinella: 52, Exacta: 135. Favourite: Promiseofthefuture.

Owner: Ms. Ameeta Mehra. Trainer: Irfan Ghatala.

2. CHAMPION JOCKEY TROPHY (Div. II): ECO FRIENDLY (I. Chisty) 1, Glow In The Dark (R. Pradeep) 2, Lady Godiva (Arvind K) 3 and Peridot (L.A. Rozario) 4. 1-1/2, 1-1/2 and Nose. 1m 26.69s. Rs. 24 (w), 12, 18 and 15 (p), SHP: 54, THP: 35, FP: 145, Q: 73, Trinella: 784, Exacta: 4,361. Favourite: Eco Friendly.

Owners: The Estate of Late Naresh Kumar Pawar & Mr. Dinesh Kumar K. Trainer: Rajendra Singh.

3. TROMBAY STAKES (Div. I): AMAZING RULER (Srinath) 1, Felisa (Antony) 2, True Punch (I. Chisty) 3 and Crime Of Passion (Rayan) 4. 3-1/2, 2 and 1-1/4. 1m 25.97s. Rs. 16 (w), 12, 22 and 13 (p), SHP: 90, THP: 39, FP: 134, Q: 180, Trinella: 733, Exacta: 1,627. Favourite: Amazing Ruler.

Owners: Mrs. Seema Kamlesh Shah & Mrs. Tasneem Hakim Lakdawala. Trainer: B. Prithviraj.

4. LEADING STUD CUP: THEWHISPERQUIETLY (Srinath) 1, My Vision (Arvind K) 2, War Trail (Vinod Shinde) 3 and Castaneda (Antony) 4. 3-1/4, 3/4 and 2. 1m 39.51s. Rs. 14 (w), 11, 16 and 13 (p), SHP: 23, THP: 34, FP: 31, Q: 27, Trinella: 257, Exacta: 381. Favourite: Thewhisperquietly.

Owner: Mr. B.E. Vasanth Kumar. Trainer: S. Dominic.

5. CHAMPION TRAINER TROPHY: ARMSTRONG (I. Chisty) 1, Devils Magic (Darshan) 2, Aherne (Antony) 3 and Millbrook (Jagadeesh) 4. Not run: All Attraction and The Perfect Choice. 1/2, 2-1/2 and Lnk. 1m 24.91s. Rs. 62 (w), 18, 25 and 16 (p), SHP: 67, THP: 58, FP: 1,410, Q: 345, Trinella: 1,968, Exacta: 11,097. Favourite: Impiana.

Owner: Mr. Dayanand Kachuwah. Trainer: Faraz Arshad.

6. GOVERNOR’S TROPHY: PERICLES (Akshay K) 1, Mandarino (Antony) 2, Kalki (Trevor) 3 and Mescalito (Darshan) 4. 2-1/2, 3-3/4 and 2-1/2. 1m 37.94s. Rs. 24 (w), 12 and 16 (p), SHP: 28, THP: 41, FP: 66, Q: 50, Trinella: 77. Favourite: Kalki.

Owners: M/s. DT Racing & Breeding LLP, Mr. Mukul A. Sonawala & Mr. S.R. Sanas’. Trainer: S. Attaollahi.

7. LEADING OWNER CUP: DAWN RISING (I. Chisty) 1, Akasi (Arvind K) 2, Double Vision (Shreyas) 3 and Striking Eyes (Antony) 4. 3-3/4, 1 and 2-3/4. 1m 26.76s. Rs. 97 (w), 29, 16 and 19 (p), SHP: 39, THP: 59, FP: 514, Q: 282, Trinella: 1,329, Exacta: 5,426. Favourite: Sunlit Path.

Owner: Mrs. Kokila E. Trainer: Faraz Arshad.

8. CHAMPION JOCKEY TROPHY (Div. I): LEX LUTHOR (Antony) 1, Worldly Wise (L.A. Rozario) 2, Super Kind (Shreyas) 3 and Able One (P.S. Chouhan) 4. 1, 1-1/2 and 1-1/4. 1m 26.40s. Rs. 55 (w), 18, 35 and 32 (p), SHP: 120, THP: 78, FP: 2,677, Q: 1,228, Trinella: 52,710 (c/o), Exacta: 77,465 (c/o). Favourite: Able One.

Owner: Mr. Srinivasa M. Trainer: Kishan Thomas.

Jackpot: Rs. 8,048 (34 tkts); Runner-up: 505 (232 tkts); Treble (i): 165 (57 tkts); (ii): 910 (17 tkts).

