Inkonito, King Louis, The Intimidator and Glorious Legend work well

Inkonito, King Louis, The Intimidator and Glorious Legend worked well when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Jan. 14).

Outer sand: 600m: Star Templar (Farid Ansari) 47.5. Easy.

800m: Innisbrook (P. Vikram) 59, 600/42.5. Extended. Avellino (Shane Gray) 58, 600/44.5. Well in hand. Loch Lomond (P. Vikram), 57.5, 600/43. Urged.

1000m: Inkonito (P. Vikram)) 1-10.5, 800/56, 600/42.5. Moved well. King Louis (Shane Gray) 1-9.5, 800/55.5, 600/42.5. In fine nick. Chief Commander (Mubs Kareem), Royal Falcon (Inayat) 1-17.5, 800/1-2.5, 600/47.5. They were easy. The Intimidator (Shane Gray) 1-11, 800/56, 600/44. Moved on the bit. Trevalius (Shane Gray), Cape Wickham (P. Vikram) 1-17, 800/1-2, 600/47. Latter who was three lengths behind at the start, finished a length front.

Inner sand: 600m: Star Glitter (R. Manish) 42.5. Urged. Off Shore Breeze (Mubs Kareem) 46. Easy. Mr. Kool (Inayat) 42.5. Handy.

800m: Vulcanic (M.S. Deora), Gold Kite (Santosh G), Sabatini (rb) 57, 600/42.5. A fit trio. Golden Kingdom (M.S. Deora), Star Lap (Santosh G) 58, 600/42.5. They worked well.

1000m: Hebron (Mubs Kareem), Glorious Legend (Nikhil Naidu) 1-11.5, 800/57, 600/42. Latter started six lengths behind, moved well and finished together. Willows (Farhan Alam) 1-11.5, 800/59, 600/46. Handy. Grey Twilight (R. Manish) 1-14, 800/57, 600/42. Pushed. Paris O’Connor (Inayat), Romualdo (Nikhil Naidu) 1-11, 800/56.5, 600/41.5. Latter started three lengths behind and finished level.

1200m: Rays Of Sun (Sai Vamsi) 1-33.5, 1,000/1-16.5, 800/1-2, 600/46.5. Moved freely. Dean’s Grey (Koshi Kumar) 1-29.5, (1,200-600) 43.5. Eased up.

Mock race: Cavallo Veloce (C. Brisson), Race For The Stars (Nakhat Singh), Arc De Triomphe (Santosh G), Andromeda Sky (Shyam Kumar), Corus (S. Kamble) , First Empress (Farid Ansari), Battista Rajendra Singh), Selena G (N. Jodha) , Roman Senator (Shahar Babu), Mister Moonlight (Shane Gray) 1m, 29.99s. Cavallo Veloce won easily. Mister Moonlight did not finish.

Noted on Thursday (Jan.13):

Inner sand: 1000m: Tudor (rb) 1-14.5, 800/1-0.5, 600/45. Easy. Emory Lane (Sham Kumar) 1-12.5, 800/59.5, 600/46. Handy. Attica (rb) 1-13.5, 800/57.5, 600/42.5. Moved well. Paris O’Connor (Farhan Alam) 1-14.5, 800/58.5, 600/43.5. In fine shape. Royal Aristocrat (Farid Ansari) 1-4.5, 800/51, 600/37.5. A good display. Radiant Joy (Koshi Kumar), Epistoiary (Sai Vamsi) 1-17.5, 800/1-2, 600/46.5. They moved freely. Andromeda Sky (Farid Ansari) 1-14, 800/1-0, 600/45.5. Easy.

1200m: Penang (Shahzad Alam) 1-30, (1,200-600) 41. Eased up.