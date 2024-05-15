African Gold, Finley, West Brook, Nyx, Irish Rockstar and Elfin Knight shone when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (May 15).

Outer sand:

600m: Queen Of Kyiv (Ashok) 45. Moved on the bit. Casteel (Suraj) 45.5. Moved freely. Aos Si (Abhay S) 46. Easy. African Gold (R. Pradeep) 40.5. A pleasing display. Bourbonaire (Prabhakaran) 46. Handy. Jully (B. Paswan) 46. Strode out well. Divine Art (Suraj) 45.5. Moved freely. Greeley (rb) 46. In fine trim. Ancient History (A. Velu) 45. Moved well.

1000m: Tesorino (P. Trevor) 1-16, 600/46. Moved on the bit. Ranquelino (Akshay) 1-14, 600/44. Pleased. Magical Bay (rb) 1-15.5, 600/45.5. Shaped well.

1200m: Nyx (Darshan) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. Impressed. Finley (Shreyas) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/43.5. Moved attractively. Stellantis (Darshan) 1-27, (1,200-600) 41. Eased up. Rapidus (Akshay), Ilene (P. Trevor) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/44. They moved impressively. Irish Rockstar (P. Trevor), Elfin Knight (R. Pradeep) 1-27, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42.5. They moved fluently. Crimson Flame (P. Trevor) 1-29, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43.5. Pleased.

1400m: West Brook (Akshay) 1-40.5, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/43.5. A good display. Pharazon (rb) 1-46.5, (1,400-600) 59.5. Easy.

Gate practice -- inner sand:

1200m: Count Basie (J. Chinoy), Complete Package (Antony) 1-22, (1,200-600) 41. Former finished eight lengths ahead. The Leader (B. Paswan), Southernaristocrat (rb) 1-25.5, (1,200-600) 44.5. Former finished six lengths ahead. Champions Way (Ashok), Star Glory (Prabhakaran) 1-21, (1,200-600) 38. Former showed out. Starry Embrace (Shinde), Sensational (Salman K) 1-37.5, (1,200-600) 47.5. Former finished six lengths ahead. Ahead Of The Curve (Tejeshwar), Verrazzano (Suraj) 1-26.5, (1,200-600) 42. They jumped out smartly. Feeling Good (Vishal B), Mystical Forest (Darshan) 1-24.5, (1,200-600) 41.5. Former finished five lengths ahead.

Outer sand -- May 14:

600m: Selection (rb) 46. Easy.

1000m: Chotipari (rb), Puranjaya (Darshan) 1-17, 600/45.5. They finished together.

1200m: Xaily (J. Chinoy), Rapidus (Darshan) 1-31, 1,000/1-16, 600/45. Former started five lengths behind and finished level. Positano (Akshay) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. In fine condition. Sassy (Akshay) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. Moved impressively.