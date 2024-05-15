GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

African Gold, Finley shine

Published - May 15, 2024 05:34 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

African Gold, Finley, West Brook, Nyx, Irish Rockstar and Elfin Knight shone when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (May 15).

Outer sand:

600m: Queen Of Kyiv (Ashok) 45. Moved on the bit. Casteel (Suraj) 45.5. Moved freely. Aos Si (Abhay S) 46. Easy. African Gold (R. Pradeep) 40.5. A pleasing display. Bourbonaire (Prabhakaran) 46. Handy. Jully (B. Paswan) 46. Strode out well. Divine Art (Suraj) 45.5. Moved freely. Greeley (rb) 46. In fine trim. Ancient History (A. Velu) 45. Moved well.

1000m: Tesorino (P. Trevor) 1-16, 600/46. Moved on the bit. Ranquelino (Akshay) 1-14, 600/44. Pleased. Magical Bay (rb) 1-15.5, 600/45.5. Shaped well.

1200m: Nyx (Darshan) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. Impressed. Finley (Shreyas) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/43.5. Moved attractively. Stellantis (Darshan) 1-27, (1,200-600) 41. Eased up. Rapidus (Akshay), Ilene (P. Trevor) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/44. They moved impressively. Irish Rockstar (P. Trevor), Elfin Knight (R. Pradeep) 1-27, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42.5. They moved fluently. Crimson Flame (P. Trevor) 1-29, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43.5. Pleased.

1400m: West Brook (Akshay) 1-40.5, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/43.5. A good display. Pharazon (rb) 1-46.5, (1,400-600) 59.5. Easy.

Gate practice -- inner sand:

1200m: Count Basie (J. Chinoy), Complete Package (Antony) 1-22, (1,200-600) 41. Former finished eight lengths ahead. The Leader (B. Paswan), Southernaristocrat (rb) 1-25.5, (1,200-600) 44.5. Former finished six lengths ahead. Champions Way (Ashok), Star Glory (Prabhakaran) 1-21, (1,200-600) 38. Former showed out. Starry Embrace (Shinde), Sensational (Salman K) 1-37.5, (1,200-600) 47.5. Former finished six lengths ahead. Ahead Of The Curve (Tejeshwar), Verrazzano (Suraj) 1-26.5, (1,200-600) 42. They jumped out smartly. Feeling Good (Vishal B), Mystical Forest (Darshan) 1-24.5, (1,200-600) 41.5. Former finished five lengths ahead.

Outer sand -- May 14:

600m: Selection (rb) 46. Easy.

1000m: Chotipari (rb), Puranjaya (Darshan) 1-17, 600/45.5. They finished together.

1200m: Xaily (J. Chinoy), Rapidus (Darshan) 1-31, 1,000/1-16, 600/45. Former started five lengths behind and finished level. Positano (Akshay) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. In fine condition. Sassy (Akshay) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. Moved impressively.

Related Topics

horse racing

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.