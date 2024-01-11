GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Finley, Nyx and Masato shine

January 11, 2024 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST

BENGALURU: Finley, Nyx and Masato shone when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (Jan 11).

Outer sand:

1000m: Mazal Tov (P. Trevor), Russian Romance (rb) 1-15.5, 600/44.5. Former finished three lengths ahead.

1400m: Finley (Darshan) 1-42, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/42.5. A fine display. Nyx (P. Trevor), Vafadar (Shreyas) 1-45.5, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/43.5. Former started three lengths behind and finished a length ahead. Indian Blues (Chetan K) 1-47, (1,400-600) 57.5. Eased up.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1400m: Castaneda (Antony) 1-34.5, (1,400-600) 51.5. Jumped out smartly. Step To Destiny (Shreyas), Striking Eyes (rb) 1-37, (1,400-600) 50. Former finished distance ahead. Masato (S. John), Spark Is Back (Antony) 1-32.5, (1,400-600) 51. Former showed out. Fighton (G. Vivek), Redefined (Antony), Napoleon (Chetan K) 1-36, (1,400-600) 51. First two named were the pick.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.