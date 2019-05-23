Corfe Castle, Francis Bacon and Fair Warning please

Corfe Castle, Francis Bacon and Fair Warning pleased when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (May 23)

Inner sand:

600m: Red Snaper (Akshay K) 40.5. In fine trim. All By Myself (Jagadeesh), Premier Premises (Zervan) 40.5. Former finished six lengths ahead. Angar (Surya) 40. Shaped well.

Outer sand:

600m: Mohican (Arshad) 44. Moved well. Singhsaab (B. Nayak) 45. Easy. Fair Warning (Neeraj) 42.5. Impressed. North Winds (Yash), Radiant Beauty (Suraj) 44. They finished level.

1000m: Worship (Irvan) 1-15.5, 600/44.5. Moved freely. Electra (Suraj), Game Changer (Faisal) 1-15.5, 600/44.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. String Of Pearls (rb) 1-13, 600/44. Moved impressively. Desert Rose (P. Trevor) 1-16.5, 600/45. In fine trim. High Tide (rb) 1-13, 600/44.5. Moved well. Romantic Helen (Akram) 1-15.5, 600/42. Strode out well.

1200m: Corfe Castle (Akshay K) 1-31, 1,000/1-14, 600/42.5. Moved fluently. Anakin (rb) 1-29, (1,200-600) 40. Eased up. Auriga (Merchant) 1-30.5, (1,200-600) 44. Easy.

1400m: Francis Bacon (Neeraj) 1-41, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/44.5. Impressed.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1400m: Dr Logan (S. Shareef) 1-41, (1,400-600) 56.5. Jumped out smartly. Show Girl (Anjar) 1-45, (1,400-600) 58.5. Jumped out well. Magic Stream (Irvan) 1-40, (1,400-600) 55. Took a good jump. Meritorious (Vishal), Scintilla (Darshan) 1-35, (1,400-600) 53. Former showed out. Tio Rico (S. Shareef), Here And Now (Nazerul) 1-36, (1,400-600) 52. They jumped well and finished together. Sahara (T.S. Jodha) 1-46, (1,400-600) 58.5. Jumped out well.