Christofle and Waikiki for juvenile colts’ and fillies’ championships

March 19, 2023 12:30 am | Updated 12:30 am IST - Mumbai:

Trainer Pesi Shroff’s Christofle, who is in good shape, should score an encore in the Shapoorji Pallonji Breeders’ Juvenile Colts’ Championship and trainer M.K. Jadhav’s Waikiki, should score over her rivals in the Forbes Breeders’ Juvenile Fillies’ Championship, the two stellar attractions in Sunday’s (March 19) evening races. Rails will be placed 2 metres wide from 1400m upto the winning post.

1. MIDNIGHT MADNESS TROPHY (Div. II) (1,600m), Cl. V, rated 4 to 30, 4.00 pm: 1. Malakhi (5) Haridas Gore 60.5, 2. Stunning Visual (10) K. Nazil 58, 3. Dufy (4) P. Trevor 56.5, 4. Ragnar (8) Bhawani 56, 5. Michigan (9) Aniket 54.5, 6. Myrcella (1) Zeeshan 54, 7. Verdandi (3) V. Bunde 52.5, 8. Zacapa (6) J. Chinoy 51, 9. Dagger’s Strike (7) N. Bhosale 49.5 and 10. Camille (2) Merchant 49.

1. MALAKHI, 2. STUNNING VISUAL, 3. DUFY

2. MIDNIGHT MADNESS TROPHY (Div. I) (1,600m), Cl. V, rated 4 to 30, 4.30: 1. Metzinger (5) P. Trevor 62, 2. Walter (2) Sandesh 61, 3. Divine Intuition (6) Merchant 60.5, 4. The Flutist (10) T.S. Jodha 60.5, 5. Esfir (8) Bhawani 59.5, 6. Zborowski (3) N. Bhosale 58.5, 7. Charming Star (4) Aniket 58, 8. Freedom (9) C.S. Jodha 58, 9. Wild Spirit (1) K. Nazil 58 and 10. Mascara (7) Zervan 56.

1. WALTER, 2. METZINGER, 3. ESFIR

3. PRONTO PRONTO TROPHY (1,400m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66, 5.00: 1. Great Guns (2) Sandesh 59.5, 2. Dexa (5) C.S. Jodha 59, 3. Fortunate Son (1) Parmar 56, 4. Pure (6) T.S. Jodha 53, 5. Cipher (3) Merchant 52 and 6. Nolan (4) Neeraj 52.

1. FORTUNATE SON, 2. GREAT GUNS

4. SHAPOORJI PALLONJI BREEDERS’ JUVENILE COLTS’ CHAMPIONSHIP (Gr.3), (Terms) Indian Colts and Geldings, 3-y-o only, 5.30: 1. Believe (6) Sandesh 57, 2. Christofle (1) P. Trevor 57, 3. Alexandros (3) Neeraj 54, 4. Axlrod (4) Zervan 54, 5. Big Red (2) Bhawani 54, 6. Sea The Sun (7) P.S. Chouhan 54 and 7. Winter Agenda (5) T.S. Jodha 54.

1. CHRISTOFLE, 2. SEA THE SUN, 3. AXLROD

5. FORBES BREEDERS’ JUVENILE FILLIES’ CHAMPIONSHIP (Gr. 3), (Terms) Indian Fillies, 3-y-o only, 6.00: 1. Waikiki (3) Parmar 57, 2. Ashford (5) C.S. Jodha 54, 3. Capucine (1) P. Trevor 54, 4. Momentous (4) Sandesh 54, 5. Transcend (2) K. Nazil 54 and 6. Versace (6) Neeraj 54.

1. WAIKIKI, 2. MOMENTOUS

6. J. RUSTOMJI SOPARIVALA TROPHY (1,000m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only, 6.30: 1. Mi Arion (—), 2. Ugly Truth (7) Peter 56, 3. Cyrenaica (3) Ranjane 54.5, 4. Juliana (1) Bhawani 54.5, 5. Maysara (5) C.S. Jodha 54.5, 6. Misty (6) P. Trevor 54.5, 7. Moonlight Kiss (2) K. Nazil 54.5 and 8. Senorita D (4) Neeraj 54.5.

1. MAYSARA, 2. MISTY, 3. SENORITA D

7. J.P. VAZIFDAR TROPHY (1,400m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46, 7.00: 1. It’s My Time (8) Sandesh 59.5, 2. Wild Thing (7) Parmar 58.5, 3. Lord Fenicia (5) Haridas Gore 57, 4. Pyrrhus (2) C.S. Jodha 55.5, 5. Toussaint (1) Neeraj 55, 6. Attained (6) P. Trevor 54.5, 7. Flashing Famous (4) T.S. Jodha 54, 8. Remy Red (3) J. Chinoy 54 and 9. Mighty Wings (9) K. Nazil 51.

1. PYRRHUS, 2. IT’S MY TIME, 3. WILD THING

8. PHOENIX TIGER TROPHY (Div. I) (1,200m), Cl. V, 5-y-o & over, rated 4 to 30, 7.30: 1. Intense Belief (6) P. Trevor 60.5, 2. Cognosco (10) V. Bunde 60, 3. Spirit Bay (1) Zervan 58.5, 4. Tabriz (2) Peter 58.5, 5. Anoushka (3) K. Nazil 58, 6. King Of Katni (7) Merchant 57.5, 7. Nord (8) C.S. Jodha 56.5, 8. Tarzan (4) P.S. Chouhan 56, 9. M’sarrat (5) Haridas Gore 54 and 10. Red Dust (9) N.K. Ashish 53.

1. SPIRIT BAY, 2. TARZAN, 3. NORD

9. PHOENIX TIGER TROPHY (Div. II) (1,200m), Cl. V, 5-y-o & over, rated 4 to 30, 8.00: 1. Scottish Scholar (6) Merchant 59, 2. Silver Steps (8) Zervan 57.5, 3. C’est L’ Amour (2) Aniket 57, 4. Cout The Wins (4) V. Bunde 55.5, 5. Hilad (7) Haridas Gore 55.5, 6. Teispes (9) T.S. Jodha 55.5, 7. Toofaan (1) N.K. Ashish 55.5, 8. Divine Soul (3) N. Bhosale 53.5, 9. A Good Chance (10) K. Nazil 53 and 10. Silent Knight (5) N. Nadeem 51.

1. C’EST L’AMOUR, 2. SILVER STEPS, 3. TEISPES

Day’s best: CHRISTOFLE

Jackpot: (i) 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6. (ii) 5, 6, 7, 8 & 9.

Treble: (i) 3, 4 & 5, (ii) 6, 7 & 8, (iii) 7, 8 & 9.

Tanala: All races.

Super Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 & 9.