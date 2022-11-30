Stellantig, Isnt She Beautiful and Marcon excel

November 30, 2022 06:53 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - BENGALURU

: Stellantig, Isnt She Beautiful and Marcon excelled when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (Nov 30)

Outer sand: 600m: Chiraag (rb) 45.5. In fine condition, note. Drums Of War (rb) 43.5. Strode out well.

1000m: Sea Blush (rb) 1-16, 600/46.5. Easy. Isnt She Beautiful (Shinde), Prime Abbess (Akram) 1-13, 600/43.5. Former finished eight lengths ahead.

1200m: Smile Of Beauty (Rayan), Seeking The Stars (Tousif K) 1-31, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43.5. They finished together. Marcon (rb) 1-29, 1,000/1-13, 600/43.5. In fine trim. Stellantig (Vivek), Schafenberg (Shreyas) 1-27, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Former impressed.

1400m: Roman Spirit (Rayan), Fast Response (Tousif K) 1-45.5, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44.5. Former finished six lengths ahead.