The Bangalore Derby scheduled to be held on January 26 has been renamed as The Kingfisher Ultra Derby Bangalore. All other conditions published in the Bangalore winter meeting 2021-22 prospectus hold good.
Bangalore Derby is now Kingfisher Ultra Derby Bangalore
BENGALURU:,
January 19, 2022 20:21 IST
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Jan 19, 2022 8:22:14 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/races/bangalore-derby-is-now-kingfisher-ultra-derby-bangalore/article38293050.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story