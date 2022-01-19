Races

Bangalore Derby is now Kingfisher Ultra Derby Bangalore

The Bangalore Derby scheduled to be held on January 26 has been renamed as The Kingfisher Ultra Derby Bangalore. All other conditions published in the Bangalore winter meeting 2021-22 prospectus hold good.


