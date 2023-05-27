HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Parul Chaudhary bags bronze medal in Los Angeles Grand Prix 2023

Ms. Chaudhary clocked a new personal best of 9:29.51 to finish third

May 27, 2023 06:05 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST - Los Angeles

ANI
Parul Chaudhary. File

Parul Chaudhary. File | Photo Credit: Murali Kumar K

Indian athlete Parul Chaudhary extended her good start to the season by winning the bronze medal in the women's 3000m steeplechase in the USATF Los Angeles Grand Prix 2023 athletics meet at the Drake Stadium on May 26.

Earlier this month, Ms. Chaudhary also broke the women's 5000m national record in a meet in Los Angeles and followed it up by winning the women's 3000m steeplechase event at the Track Night NYC 2023 athletics meet in New York.

At the USATF LA Grand Prix 2023, a World Athletics Continental Tour gold label meet, Ms. Chaudhary clocked a new personal best of 9:29.51 to finish third. Her previous personal best was 9:38.09. Madie Boreman of USA clocked 9:22.99 to bag the gold medal while Tokyo Olympian Alicja Konieczek of Poland claimed the silver medal with a 9:25.51 run.

Among the other Indian track and field athletes who are competing in the event, Lili Das finished fourth in the women's 800m final 3, clocking 2:05.27.

On the other hand, in the men's 1500m final, India's Jinson Johnson (3:42.97) and Rahul (3:43.83) finished 11th and 12th respectively.

Related Topics

sport / sports event / accomplishment / India / athletics, track and field

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.