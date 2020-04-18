Other Sports

Tokyo’s homeless seek shelter in Olympic Village

Cry for help: An online petition addressed to Tokyo Olympic organisers seeks permission for the homeless to occupy the Athletes’ Village complex alongside Tokyo Bay.

Cry for help: An online petition addressed to Tokyo Olympic organisers seeks permission for the homeless to occupy the Athletes’ Village complex alongside Tokyo Bay.   | Photo Credit: CHARLY TRIBALLEAU

A group representing the homeless is asking to use the Athletes’ Village for next year’s Tokyo Olympics as a shelter during the coronavirus pandemic.

An online petition addressed to Tokyo Olympic organisers and the city government has drawn tens of thousands of signatures for permission to occupy the massive housing complex going up alongside Tokyo Bay.

The village was to be home to 11,000 Olympic athletes and 4,400 Paralympic athletes.

It is largely complete and empty with the Olympic opening postponed by the virus outbreak until July 23, 2021.

“We don’t know how long this downturn will last, and so we have to change how we think,” said Ren Ohnishi, chairperson of the Moyai Support Center for Independent Living.

“That includes how we work, how we deal with housing, how we give aid to those who need it.”

Tokyo Olympics organisers declined comment, and the Tokyo metropolitan government also had no immediate comment on the petition.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 18, 2020 10:36:31 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/other-sports/tokyos-homeless-seek-shelter-in-olympic-village/article31377877.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY