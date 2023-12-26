GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sharvaanica becomes champion in two formats at Asian Youth Chess

December 26, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - CHENNAI

Sports Bureau
A.S. Sharvaanica bagged two gold and one silver medal at the Asian Youth Chess Championships.

Eight-year-old A.S. Sharvaanica has become the champion in two formats of the Asian Youth Chess Championships held from December 13 to 22 at Al Ain in the UAE.

She secured gold in the U-8 rapid and blitz categories, and silver in the U-8 classical category.

Lauding her achievement, her head coach at the Hatsun Chess Academy, Grand Master (GM) Vishnu Prasanna, said, “Sharvaanica is extremely ambitious. She has consistently performed excellently in every tournament, thanks to her never-give-up attitude. We are happy to see our players winning medals at international chess tournaments year after year. We will continue to show our patronage to the sport train more players and help them reach greater heights.”

The 25th Asian Youth Chess Championships witnessed the participation across age groups of 42 players from 21 countries.

