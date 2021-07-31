Get to know India’s Olympic medal-winner Lovlina Borgohain

1/15

Lovlina with her parents before leaving for Tokyo 2020 Olympics. She bagged the second medal for the country Photo: By arrangement

India's Lovlina Borgohain celebrates after winning against Chinese Taipei's Nien-Chin Chen after their women's welter (64-69kg) quarter-final boxing match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo on July 30, 2021. Photo: BUDA MENDES

India's Lovlina Borgohain reacts after defeating Nien-Chin Chen of Chinese Taipei, in their women's welter weight 69kg quarterfinal boxing match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. Photo: THEMBA HADEBE

Tokyo: India's Lovlina Borgohain before her bout against Chen Nien-Chin of Chinese Taipei during women's welterweight (64-69kg) category boxing match, at the Summer Olympics 2020 in Tokyo, Friday, July 30, 2021. Borgohain won 4-1. Photo: Gurinder Osan

Tokyo: India's Lovlina Borgohain lands a punch on Chen Nien-Chin of Chinese Taipei during women's welterweight (64-69kg) category boxing match, at the Summer Olympics 2020 in Tokyo, Friday, July 30, 2021. Borgohain won 4-1. Photo: Gurinder Osan

Toyko: India's Lovlina Borgohain, left, reacts hearing the judges decision in her victory over Nien-Chin Chen, of Chinese Taipei in their women's welter weight 69kg quarterfinal boxing match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.

Tokyo: India's Lovlina Borgohain reacts after winning her bout against Chen Nien-Chin of Chinese Taipei during women's welterweight (64-69kg) category boxing match, at the Summer Olympics 2020 in Tokyo, Friday, July 30, 2021. Borgohain won 4-1. Photo: Gurinder Osan

Lovlina at training Photo: By arrangement

Lovlina with Tiken Borgohain. her father from an earlier win Photo: By arrangement

Lovlina with her mother, at their home in Barpathar village in Assam Photo: By arrangement

Lovlina loves beaches, here she is enjoying the scenery from one of her earlier travels Photo: By arrangement

Lovlina off-duty, away from the boxing ring Photo: By arrangement

Lovlina with her mother and her elder sisters Photo: By arrangement

Lovlina’s home in Baromukhia village in Barpathar, Assam Photo: By arrangement