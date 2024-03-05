GIFT a SubscriptionGift
India's horrid run continues, Lakshya Chahar knocked out of World Olympic Boxing Qualifier

March 05, 2024 04:21 pm | Updated 04:21 pm IST - Busto Arsizio (Italy)

PTI
The logo of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games. File

The logo of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Reigning national champion Lakshya Chahar became the fourth Indian boxer to crash out in the opening round of the first World Olympic Boxing Qualifier in Busto Arsizio (Italy).

Competing in the men's 80kg event, Chahar was knocked out in the third round by 2021 Asian Championships silver medallist Gheshlaghi Meysam of Iran on Monday.

Having lost the first round 2-3, Chahar got himself back in the game by taking the second round 3-2. He was level on three cards before he suffered a knock out in the final round.

All four Indian boxers, who have taken the ring, have failed to move to the second round. World Championships bronze medallist Deepak Bhoria (51kg), Asian Games bronze medallist Narender Berwal (+92kg) and Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Jaismine Lamboria (60kg) lost their respective first rounds.

Five Indian boxers, including world championships bronze medallist Mohammed Hussamudin and six-time Asian Championships medal winner Shiva Thapa, are still in the fray for earning Paris Olympic quotas. A semifinal finish will ensure a quota.

India secured four 2024 Olympic quotas so far with Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Preeti Pawar (54kg), Parveen Hooda (57kg) and Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) clinching their entry to Paris at the Asian Games last year.

India had nine boxers competing in the Tokyo Olympics.

Boxers who fail to earn quotas here will get a final chance to seal their passage to the Paris Games during the second World Olympic Boxing Qualifier, scheduled to be held in Bangkok from May 23 to June 3.

