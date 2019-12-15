Other Sports

BWF World Tour Finals: Kento Momota caps stellar year with 11th badminton title

Japan’s Kento Momota poses with the trophy after winning the WTF World Tour Finals badminton tournament in Guangzhou on December 15, 2019.

Japan’s Kento Momota poses with the trophy after winning the WTF World Tour Finals badminton tournament in Guangzhou on December 15, 2019.   | Photo Credit: AP

World number one Kento Momota fought back from a game down to win his 11th badminton title of the year Sunday with victory at the BWF World Tour Finals.

The Japanese had lifted 10 titles in a remarkable 2019 while opponent Anthony Sinisuka Ginting had won none prior to their final in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou.

The eighth-ranked Indonesian pushed the hot favourite all the way before Momota prevailed 17-21, 21-17, 21-14 in 87 high-quality minutes at the season-ending showpiece.

The 23-year-old Ginting has now tasted defeat in all five of his finals this year.

Momota was 12-5 down in the deciding third game and facing a shock defeat.

But the 25-year-old, the reigning two-time world champion, surged back.

Ginting was trailing 17-14 when he called the doctor on court for treatment on his right foot.

The fading Indonesian continued, but Momota rammed home his advantage to seal a stellar season in style.

